Netizens have sent congratulations messages to popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade following her new video that surfaced online.

Yemi Alade, who is now 34-years-old shared the video of her growing baby bump via her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024.

In the video, the singer who is rumoured to be in a relationship with her long time manager, Taiye Aliyu, despite her growing baby bump shows off her dancing skills.

Captioning the video, she wrote;

“Happy 2024 My darlings! 🍾 🥂 🎉

Don’t let your one pack Belle stop you from posting that video on your phone! 📫

POST IT!.”

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

geniuslois: Flex d belle jooorrrrr😂😂😂… Happy new year mama.

babs_horlardapor: Congrats ❤️, I hope it’s a twin 😍.

theycallment9ice: She no too dey push to much…nature is what we can’t cheat….old age is coming around.

paul1npat: Is she pragnet? It will be à great news.

edosa_elvis01: Massive energy performance 🔥🔥🙌.

corazchep: Yemi is pregnant the message is in the one pack 🙌🙌🙌🙌.

loladaayes: Yes boss, I’ll push it with pride 😍.

__veevianne: Mama are we expecting little yemi❤️.