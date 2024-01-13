Popular Nigerian street pop artiste, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, better known by his stage name Qdot, is over the moon as he adds a fifth house to his name.

Qdot took to his verified Instagram page on Friday, January 12, 2024, to share the exciting news about his fifth house with his fans and followers.

The singer, who is known for hit songs like “Gbese,” “Alomo Meta,” “Emilokan,” among many others, expresses his profound gratitude to God in the post shared on Instagram.

He discloses that the newly acquired palatial mansion is his fifth house while showing off images of his luxurious vehicles, including Lexus and Benz, as he prepares for the release of his upcoming album, titled “BRB.”

He said:

“Alhamdulilahi huge blessings before THE ALBUM (BRB) #no5.”

See photo below: