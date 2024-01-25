Well-known businessman Cubana Chief Priest splashes millions of naira on a brand-new 2024 Escalade Cadillac for his wife.

The well-known bartender posted pictures of the amazing car on his Instagram page.

He disclosed that his spouse grew disinterested in the G63 vehicle she was driving.

According to Cubana Chief Priest, he made the decision to upgrade it to a 2024 Cadillac Escalade.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photo along with a caption that read:

“my baby @_deangels , got bored of her G63 so I switched it up for her to presidential 2024 Escalade Cadillac 600.”

Social media users took to the comment section to celebrate his wife’s new car as they appreciate him for being a caring and loving husband to his wife.

See the post below: