Netizens have dug up an old video of Davido making a baffling confession about how he sent some of his fans to deal with a show promoter, amidst his beef with Tiwa Savage.
It would be recalled that Tiwa Savage allegedly petitioned the Nigerian Police against the Afrobeats singer, Davido.
Amidst this, a video of Davido confessing how he sent his fans to deal with a show promoter after she said she didn’t know him has surfaced.
This sparked further reactions as many label the singer as a bully.
Read some comments below…
@Ms_leemart: “Never trust someone who tries too hard proving to everyone he’s a good person”.
@Luchyclaire: “David is doing too much abeg”.
@Obynodaddymuna: “Davido needs to grow up. How does the son of a billionaire and a 30BG crooner love toutish things?”.
@Thompson_taiwo: “Unfortunately, he has frozen the brains of his fans. He tells them how to think.”.
@Kelvinkings: “I’ve always known this guy isn’t a good person but Nigerians are blinded by giveaways”.
@Grace: “Davido nd lamba,how did she get your phone number,when she didnt know you”.
Watch the video below:
"There is this lady who told me she doesn’t know me. I called my fan club and told them to fck her IG up." – Davido 2023
Those tiwa savage allegations are not far fetched 🫠🫠
Sophia black axe tb Joshua
— Highlife (@Tioluwalope0) January 9, 2024
