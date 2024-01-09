Netizens have dug up an old video of Davido making a baffling confession about how he sent some of his fans to deal with a show promoter, amidst his beef with Tiwa Savage.

It would be recalled that Tiwa Savage allegedly petitioned the Nigerian Police against the Afrobeats singer, Davido.

Amidst this, a video of Davido confessing how he sent his fans to deal with a show promoter after she said she didn’t know him has surfaced.

This sparked further reactions as many label the singer as a bully.

Read some comments below…

@Ms_leemart: “Never trust someone who tries too hard proving to everyone he’s a good person”.

@Luchyclaire: “David is doing too much abeg”.

@Obynodaddymuna: “Davido needs to grow up. How does the son of a billionaire and a 30BG crooner love toutish things?”.

@Thompson_taiwo: “Unfortunately, he has frozen the brains of his fans. He tells them how to think.”.

@Kelvinkings: “I’ve always known this guy isn’t a good person but Nigerians are blinded by giveaways”.

@Grace: “Davido nd lamba,how did she get your phone number,when she didnt know you”.

Watch the video below: