Daniel Regha, a Twitter personality, has shared another delectable dish online, this time including crayfish and palm oil in his noodles.

Daniel Regha, who has shared some of his mouthwatering recipes on social media, used the X platform to showcase his crayfish and palm oil noodles.

He mentioned that it was his second time trying it out and that he enjoyed it, so it wasn’t as horrible as he had expected.

Sharing a photo of the meal, he wrote: “Adding crayfish to noodles isn’t as bad as I thought. Just tried this for the 2nd time & I’m enjoying it, but I added palm oil to mine though…”

See netizens reactions below:

Abuja Podcaster wrote: “POVERTY DON USE YOU FOR SACR!F!CE”

Young Duu asked: “Na red oil you put for the indomie”

Omobola penned: “Why did you add palm oil after adding crayfish ?? Na egusi you wan cook ?? 😂😂”

Amara said: “No pepper,no onions..this one is sapa noodle”

Chef Olami said: “Crayfish yes delicious but palm oil??????”

See post below: