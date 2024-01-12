Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido, is set to headline UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert.

Ahead of the 66th Academy Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4th at Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles, the UnitedMasters music platform will be hosting a Grammy weekend.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker alongside Dominican rapper, Tokischa and South Africa-based DJ Artist Uncle Waffles. The concert will take place at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

This is coming amid his ongoing public scandal with colleague, Tiwa Savãge, whose ex-husband, Teebillz called out Davido for disrespecting his family, noting how he, Tiwa, and their son, Jamil have shown Davido’s daughter, Imade, love and affection and yet the singer had chosen to disrespect them.