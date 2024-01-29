Well-known businessman Cubana Chief Priest is shocked to find himself unable to access Davido’s VIP changing room because UK security is preventing him from doing so.

Following an incredible performance during his UK event, the singer was seen walking with his wife, Chioma, to the change area.

After Davido and his spouse entered the chamber, his pal Cubana Chief Priest, who was several men behind the singer, was seen stumbling to get inside.

He was unable to enter and remained there in stunned silence.

In reaction, @dammiedammie25 said: “Na where your money stop another person person own start”

whenthetruthunfolds wrote: “Never overplay your importance in someone’s life.”

blackgirlmagic153 remarked: “I’m actually scared for Chioma carrying her drink so carelessly like that! Someone can drop something in that drink without her even noticing. She needs to be careful please!”

mzzz_lovely commented: “I think at that moment Davido was all that matter to them to see and protect not minding who ever was around . They were clearly doing a very decent job there.”

naza_mabel wrote: “Very funny especially the way he opened his mouth in surprise”

Watch video below: