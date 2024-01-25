Daniel Regha, a self-proclaimed musical genius, recently criticised Kizz Daniel and Davido’s latest song remix collaboration.

He frankly claimed that while the song was already poor, Davido’s participation on the remix made it worse. He also revealed that Davido ended up reciting a series of useless rhymes and compared a girl’s physique to a natural disaster.

Daniel Regha highlighted another awful line that Davido had expressed in the remix of the song, stating that Davido had compared a man’s feelings to a tricycle (kekenapep). He rounded off his critique by stating that he would give the entire song and the remix a paltry 1 out of 10.

