Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley releases a new song amidst the controversy trailing the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Mohbad tragically lost his life some months ago, leading to the arrest of his record label boss, Naira Marley and his associates who regained freedom after a while in custody.

Naira Marley recently took his Instagram page to announce the release of a new song alongside its visuals, titled ‘Wahala’.

“Wahala out now 🔥🔥 Most of them lon shote. Don’t mind dem,” he captioned the post.

Netizens flooded his comment section to slam him for chasing clout with the acknowledgement of Mohbad.

See reactions below:

Okwudili said: “He just wants to use Mobad to make money again, this guy knows what he’s doing.”

Lil Smart reacted: “Don’t let them kill you, then ask God for forgiveness.”

MetroBlog stated: “Him and Sam Larry, his colleague, need to be reprimanded.”

Jaja Band reacted: “This format don’t cast, make im forget am already.“

ay_writes stated: “God will eventually pay back the pain u caused mohbad after the bullying and beating till his death. Watch out, you will sow what u reap maybe not today but u will.”

See his post below: