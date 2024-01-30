Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido has sent a message to his naysayers and haters who underrated his musical prowess.

The Grammy nominated superstar, who recently shut down the prestigious 02 Arena in London, told his haters and critics never to take God for granted.

Listing out his achievements, Davido noted how he was ridiculed for not having a Grammy nomination and now he has it.

He noted how they said he doesn’t have Billboard Hot 100 entry, UK Certification, 100m streams on Spotify, but he has proved them wrong.

Davido further told his haters to stop daring him as he will relegate their fave and lock them in the city.

He wrote:

“He’d never be Grammy-nominated. “He proved them wrong

No Billboard Hot 100 entry.” He achieved it.

No UK Certification.” He secured it.

100 million on Spotify.” He exceeded it.

They never learn. Davido isn’t one to be dared. Hell relegate your face and lock up the city.

Don’t play with God”.