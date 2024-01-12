OGB Recent, a popular skit maker, sparked discussion with his recent Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter page, the content creator revealed that any individual who does not have at least 1 million Naira in his/her bank account, shouldn’t be able to sleep.

OGB Recent thinks not having that much money should keep one awake at night trying to make more.

According to him, if they find themselves sleeping when they don’t have such amount in your account, then they are not ready to make it.

“You no get 6 figures for account you dey sleep for night, you never ready make am” he wrote.

