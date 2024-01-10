As the ongoing beef between Nigerian superstar music stars, Davido and Tiwa Savage drags on, popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, seems to have taken sides with the songstress.

Renowned TV host, Toke Makinwa, who is a close friend of Tiwa, and the estranged Baby mama of Davido, Sophia Momodu have sided with her friends.

After a quick check on their respective Instagram pages, it was observed that the Grammy nominated superstar singer and the podcatser are no longer following eachother, triggering a wide range of reactions from social media users.

See reactions below:

Amaka Gurl wrote, “Why na? Make una pity David o

Mayday Sassy Collection wrote, “Make Toke get out

Favor User Humu wrote, “I don’t understand. Two people unfollowed each other but na only one person una say dey guilty. But na the two unfollow each other”.

Unique Irene Benson wrote, “Davido is the problem

Sandra wrote, “I shall hate people who inherit enemies

See screenshot below: