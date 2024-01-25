Tacha Akide, a popular reality TV star, has encouraged her fellow ladies not to tolerate any man who spends more time on his phone than he does with them.

Tacha, who appears to be counselling women a lot lately, gave the advice during a recent episode of Spill With Phyna.

She stated that ladies should break up with any man who spends more time on his phone than he does with her when they are together.

Tacha wondered why any man would wake up in the morning and the first thing he does is pick up his phone even when his woman is around.

Phyna, the host of the podcast, added that a man that is so engrossed with his phone is most likely to be an abuser.

According to Phyna, a forced conversation with such men can lead to an unexpected smack on the face.

See some reactions below:

officiazarah_ stated: “I support the motion to ban bbnaija girls from podcast🤦‍♀️😢”

officialomesham asked: “I want to ask a question, Why is it that most of the girls who get famous these days are not intellectually sound ?”

lizzyofblaze wrote: “I have come to believe that these ladies just decide to say anything just to trigger us and trend the podcast”

