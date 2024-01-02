The billionaire heiress Cuppy replies as online users criticize her for being the most followed woman on Twitter NG without having a partner.

The DJ posted the quadrennial Twitter NG data on the most followed individuals in Nigeria on his social media page.

According to the data, Cuppy is the Nigerian woman who is followed the most, followed closely by Tiwa Savage.

Some people complimented her on her accomplishment, while others made fun of her inability to maintain a relationship.

Among other remarks, the troll’s seems to have caught the billionaire heiress’ attention.

She lamented the lack of empathy on Twitter and reposted it on her Instagram page.

Cuppy found the joke funny and observed that the Twitter space isn’t for the weak.

@Izy_BodyFitness said …

“Having 6.23 million followers and not having a man is crazy”.

Her words …