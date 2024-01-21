Lolade Okusanya, a Nollywood actress and content creator, has updated her gender on the latest strategy men use to deceive women.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page depicting marriage as the latest strategy used by men to entice women into bed.

According to Lolade Okusanya, the strategy is that men will lie and say that a woman is brilliant and that he will marry her as soon as he sees her.

She further said that, in an attempt to prove that she is the person he has been looking for, men with the effrontery would even ask the woman to call her mother.

Lolade claims that after he succeeds, he starts to fabricate lame excuses for getting rid of the woman.

See netizens reactions below:

idandizzy noted: “This na old update nah, update wey I wan carry come now nah to promise wig and handbag, I dey come meet u make we align.”

tufab wrote: “But you know I want to marry you. I no even like to chop b4 marriage. It’s not a good thing 😢 I like to chop when im comfortable. 😍😍”

makindeolumurewa penned: “Na person wey trust man fuck up.”

WATCH VIDEO: