The sister of a distraught bride describes how the groom abruptly canceled the wedding after millions of naira had been spent, leaving her devastated.

The owner of the skincare brand, @joyglazeempire0 on TikTok, used the video-sharing platform to describe the pain her family endured.

Considering the lengths to which they had gone in preparation, she called the incident shameful.

She posted a video of the different things that were planned for the wedding and emphasized the high costs before the groom decided to call it all off.

“After planning arrangements and everything for this wedding, it didn’t happen. My family went through disgrace, pain. I actually saw my mum so hurt.

“After selling clothes to people, after collecting money for aso ebi girls. Bought drinks, cow paid for, paid caterers, done everything, paid for decorations.

“Seeing all this picture hurt my feelings everyday because it was easy for a man to impregnate you but not easy for him to marry you. I couldn;t advice her because I do not no what to say,” the lady wrote.

In reactions, precious_love019 said: “There are certain disappointments we face and we feel our God has deserted us not knowing he sees the future we don’t see, but in the long run we will.”

Deeshaircourt said: “I had similar story in 2021 my wedding was cancelled a week to the wedding the groom family had no reason but my God showed up for me in 2023.”

Yemmyk501 said: “My sister I know how hard is it to accept faith but thank God the bride is alive hale and healthy, God has reward the family with the cute boy already.”

amys_drip said: “So your family was using their money to plan for the marriage? Isn’t that the First red flag? The groom pays for both the shopping and food and all.”

Lady_Wealth said: “Why don’t you seek for permission from God first That’s why I love my church Celestial You go first shona before announcing or doing anything.”

