A young Nigerian man goes viral as he gets down on one knee and proposes marriage to his girlfriend with a genuine diamond ring.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment a man decided to spend his life with the woman with whom he allegedly had a child.

In the video, he could be seen pouring out his heart to her and she joyfully said a YES to his marriage proposal.

He could also be seen testing the diamond ring with a tester to prove to his girlfriend that he went through the edge of the world to show that he cared for her.

Read some reactions below;

trina_joness stated: “The person that said “slim girls are winning “ , you have to drop your insecurities and understand that there’s no rule to this thing … Men love different shapes, sizes, characters, fashion styles and personality, men are not all the same.”

xpensive__4 noted: “At least she can’t run away from you 🤔.”

pr3ttythang5 wrote: “Na film ona de act ? I thought she was his mother o.”

chubby_farm_ggirl said: “Even girls wey never marry are body shaming her. Sorry and shame on you all.”

stephenviictor wrote: “This is so beautiful to watch. In a world where genuine love is rare. I’m so happy for them ❤️❤️.”

