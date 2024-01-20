Many internet users have been moved to tears by a viral video of Kunle Remi’s new bride, Tiwi, and her brother shedding tears during their wedding.

Her twin brother could not hold back tears as he eulogised her during her wedding to her heartthrob.

She started crying as well, and their parents had to step in and calm their upset siblings.

Tiwi remained relatively unknown until Kunle Remi’s proposal earlier this year.

Many are just now realizing that she is a twin and also happens to be the niece of Femi Otedola.

Her wedding to Kunle Remi is the talk of the town this weekend and many celebrities and influential figures are currently present at the occasion.

