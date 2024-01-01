Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha is kicking off 2024 with a double dose of blessings; a child and a new house.

Just weeks after welcoming his third child, the elated star took to his Instagram page to announce thr purchase of a gorgeous new home.

In a celebratory post via Instagram, Chuks Omalicha shared stunning photos of his new house.

The movie star expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

According to him, he ended the year in praise.

Chuks went on to declare that 2024, will be greater.

“Happy new year… Fortune 2024 🎆🎆

.

We thank God for this blessings… Ended the year in praise.. God is great and 2024 will be even greater. To God be the glory. 🙏

.

To tha best realtor @realestatega 🥂” he wrote.

See his post below;

ALSO READ:“The Lord bless you and make his face shine on you” Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed says powerful prayers for their son