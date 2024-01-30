Nigerian singer, Portable has teased his first wife, Omobewaji, about making another baby.

This comes amidst his ongoing public dispute with his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, whom he has called a “side chick.”

Recall that Ashabi had an interview where she gave details about their personal life.

In an interview, the actress referred to Portable as her “husband.” This angered the music star because they were not officially married and he considers her his “side chick,” not his wife. He accused her of disrespecting his first wife, Omobewaji.

Hours later, Portable shared an adorable moment with his first wife.

In the video, the singer playfully teased his wife about adding another member to their “clan.”

Portable told Omobewaji that they should head to the room for some “baby-making practice.”

Swipe to watch the video below:

ALSO READ:“You intended to hurt me but liberated me” Sophia Momodu appreciates Davido’s fan for pushing her into destiny with luxury brand, Hermes