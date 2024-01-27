Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has teased the return of iconic Nollywood movie, Issakaba.

Issakaba, a movie produced in the year 2001 by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, is based on true life events.

The movie tells the story of Bakassi boys, a community vigilante boys fighting against crimes like armed robbery and murder cases, putting fear and panic in the community.

The movie featured legendary actors, Sam Dede, Chiwetalu Agu, Amaechi Muonagor, Susan Obi, and Pete Eneh, amongst others.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page today to share snippets of the release of Issakaba part 2 with a clip of her and others on set.

In the clip, Afrobeats superstar, Davido’s voice could be heard with his intro, “Issakaba”, announcing the movie return.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

“Even @davido knows. Issakaba Returns.”

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues took to her comment section to express excitement while awaiting the movie’s release.

See some reactions below:

Nosa Rex wrote, “Let’s gooo

Precious Brings wrote, “Gen Z never relate to Issakaba

Red Vigor wrote, “I love this. Mad!!!

Isioma Yocambel wrote, “Oh wow Jesus. Haaa I can’t wait ooo and you think I watch it always on Facebook. Can’t wait for the return ooo, this one go loud oo

Vstarma wrote, “Omo we can’t wait

Isioma Yocambel wrote, “Omo this one is the highest

Closet By Cassy wrote, “A banger already “.