Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, has criticized her colleague, Beauty, for her recent project.

The disqualified reality star created a skit project that Phyna mocked, especially since Beauty had belittled her years before.

Phyna mocked her on Twitter, pointing out that everything she did and was dragged for Beauty is now being copied by others.

Expressing shock over it, she stated that she would mind her business for now.

“Everything wey Una use drag me for this street……. Una faves don Dey do am oooh.

Omo this one shocked me.

Make I face my front sha………..”.

Taking to her comment section, many of her fans took to her defense, while others slammed her for being obsessed with Beauty.

One Emuobo wrote, “Everybody na hypocrite normally because na this same person u wish Happy birthday recently o

One Da Observer wrote, “Phyna really suffered in these people’s hands, their faves are now doing skits

One Xclusive Tweet wrote, “No vex jare I dey here to yarn with you anytime. Leave dustbin for Lawma na their problem be that. Wetin dey happen for your side?

One Frannys wrote, “The sky is big enough for every star to shine. There’s no monopoly of doings. Keep soaring

One Edwina wrote, “Na you go find trouble and na you still come dey beg for settlement. Please this is 2024

One Victory Ola wrote, “Madam move on, we don tire for u. She can do anything she likes

One I Love Jesus wrote, “Phyna rest

One Iyke wrote, “They have turned skit makers. I thought they said it was for only street girls. Their Queen is classy

One Sandra Official wrote, “Phyna you be their godmother

One Har Yin Keh wrote, “100m nah chicken change”.