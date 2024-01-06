The Nigerian police, a few hours ago paraded three detained men supposedly the face behind the popular Instagram blog, Gistlover.

According to reports, the police arrested these suspects while acting on a petition filed by Hon and Doctor Mrs. Seye Oladejo has detained three people in connection with a case of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and endangering one’s life.

However, a few hours after the alleged arrest of Gistlover, the actual face behind the controversial blog has taken to his page to mock the Nigerian police for parading fake people are operators of his page.

He wrote:

“@nigeriapoliceforce you guys are a big joke🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, is this how useless and senseless you guys are, big joke and clout 🤣🤣🤣just to prove what?? bring one evidence wey una see say na those boys be gistlover, make una do una mumu finish , ati arrester ooo ati petitioner ooo, all of una na lawsuit Go Jam una this new year, since you all have money to waste for court, let’s fvcking go there , aye yin onida.”

See post below: