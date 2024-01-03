Popular actor, Yul Edochie ceases dragging his first wife, May Edochie for the sake of their children as he speaks on alleged plans to unalive him.

Yul Edochie vowed to quit because of his kids after spending the previous twenty-four hours dragging the mother of his three children.

For the sake of his kids, he said that even though he had a lot to say, he would stop for the time being.

He said that just because men don’t talk doesn’t mean they have to die silent.

Yul argues that even though they want to kill him, God won’t allow them to.

His post reads: “For the sake of my children, I’ll say no more. There’s so much to be said but I’ll stop here for now. Bcos men don’t talk, doesn’t mean we should keep quiet and die. Their plan is to kill me but God will not let them. I will not let them. Lie lie.”

Captioning his post, Yul Edochie wrote: “They want to taunt me till I die but their evil plans will not work.”

