Beautiful lady cuts her coat to fit her size as she gets off a bus after taking a plane home for “detty” December.

The attractive woman compared her trip home in December and her return to her station in January on her Twitter page, @Amavi_purple.

Even though she was still wealthy, in December she had spent a lot of money flying home for the holiday.

In January, she disclosed that she had switched from boarding the Air Peace to boarding a Peace Mass bus due to financial constraints.

She wrote:

“From Air peace to Peace Mass. Peace be unto y’all 🙏🏼😃”

Check out reactions:

@Rasheedolaoluwa remarked: “That 150k difference, is it really worth risking it? Cause if they kidnap you and ask for ransom, you will miss air peace o”

@odogwu_nomso expressed: “Use Air-Peace and your Account will lack Peace

Use Peace-Mass-Transit and your mind will lack Peace

Eitherways you will lack Peace but it depends on the Peace you are willing to Sacrifice, my Piece of Advice is go for the better Peace 👍”

@mylifezsweet said: “🤣🤣🤣 as long as there’s peace”

