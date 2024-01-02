Budding Nollywood actress, Paschaline Alex, has showered praises on her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, for the massive support in her career and life.

The actress, via an Instagram post, said Funke is honest and sometimes can be brutal because she wants the best from her.

She revealed that Funke Akindele taught her to love and never settle for anything less than she deserves.

She added that one of the most beneficial lessons the box office Queen had taught her was love, which is greater than every other principle of life.

She wrote:

“@funkejenifaakindele, my second mother You’re always honest, although sometimes brutal, and made me into the woman I am today. From my hair to my clothes, all the way to my major in film, though it changed several times, your support never did. As you’d always say “If you like it, I love it.

“More importantly, you taught me how to love and never settle for anything less than what I deserve. You showed me my inner beauty, a lesson that didn’t register until later in life but one of the most beneficial lessons you have taught me is the lesson of love which supercedes every other principle of life.

“Thank you Mama God bless you Agunwanyi @funkejenifaakindele.”