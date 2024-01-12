Many people on social media have been left jealous of a Nigerian woman who, on her birthday, received 1.2 million naira in cash, a check, three cakes, and three money bouquets from her boyfriend.
In the couple of attached photos, the woman could be seen sitting calmly in the post shared on TikTok by @thesurprisehub_.
Sharing what the lady received on her birthday, the TikTok account penned: “1.2 million naira in cash, a cheque, 3 luxury cakes, 3 money bouquets, a hot air balloon treat, a flower bouquet, a food tray, and a gift box containing essentials.”
See some reactions below:
onijo 07: “God am i a spooon.”
😅Bestbaby 487: “I will continue clapping for others tilk it gets to my turn 🙏 being surprised unexpectedly is all I have ever craved for congratulations to her.”
Bernicennurum: “any person way do this for me I go first ask u use me for ritual.”
oreoluwa: “If this kind girl no come out with first class ehn💔😂…congratulations.”
o.shindara: “Sheybi one day god go whisper am to my ear say I be spoon😂😂see doings na. My own be say make Una sha clean that place bfr Una comot o.”
Victory: “she’s my namesake and I love purple as well my man where at thou.”
Daniella: “And my name is ifunanya oh!!, my Favourite colour is also purple.”
WATCH VIDEO:
@thesurprisehub_
