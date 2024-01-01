A Nigerian couple has finally welcomed their long-awaited child after nine years of waiting.

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the new mother took to Instagram, her heart overflowing with gratitude as she shares the good news.

From her post, the beautiful couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy after 9 years of waiting.

Sharing her maternity photos, the latest mother in town expressed gratitude to God for the wonderful gift and for turning her imagination into a reality.

She extended her newfound joy to others, becoming a beacon of hope for the countless women still on their own journeys.

In her words;

“9 years of waiting, God came through for us🙏Ending this year with my evidence yes my testimony 🙏Our hearts are full of joy and happiness as we welcome our bundle of joy 🍼my Christmas package 📦

“My blue jet has arrived and my joy knows no bounds. Indeed my imagination has turned to reality.

“Dear Lord, I am extremely grateful for this precious gift you gave to us…. Oh my God you do this one 💃💃💃💃💃

“I am using this opportunity as a point of contact for all TCC mums, may God show up for you and yours 🙏 Amen.. don’t loose hope it’s very possible 💯 just believe

“After years of praying for this gift 🙏I am that woman the Lord has shown mercy

What God cannot do doesn’t exist

“My birthday gift 🎁 Happy New Year in Advance.”

