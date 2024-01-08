BBNaija star, Chizzy Francis has expressed gratitude to God as he survives a fatal accident.

Taking to his Instagram page, the reality star revealed that he was in a bad accident three days ago, but he miraculously survived without any injuries.

Chizzy went on to express gratitude to God saving him from the fatal accident and giving him a second chance to life .

According to him, he is very grateful for his second chance and is now making the most of every moment.

The reality star added that his scars are a reminder of his survival and resilience. He also revealed that the car he was in, an IVM CONNECT, is very durable.

In his words:

“3days ago God gave me a second chance, and I’m making every moment count. Surviving the unimaginable, thriving against all odds. Strength comes not from what you can do, but from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t.Every scar tells a story of survival and resilience. It was indeed a fatal one but how I came out from the car with zero scratch is still what I can’t explain.

With my full chest I confirm the durability of IVM CONNECT.”

See below;

