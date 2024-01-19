Marie Wiseborn, the Fiancee of Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss couldn’t contain her joy over their recent engagement.

Recall that Moses Bliss had recently swept his British-Ghanaian fiancee off her feet with a romantic proposal.

He shared the proposal video to his fans via Instagram, announcing that he is off the market.

Taking to the comment section under his announcement post, the lawyer showered her man with adoration, revealing him to be an “answered prayer” and a “gift from God.”

“My king,” she wrote, “it’s an honor to walk this path with you. Every glance your way brings a smile to my face and a silent hymn of gratitude to my heart. I am speechless, overwhelmed by the divine blessing of God bestowing upon me a man after His own heart, more than I ever dared to dream. I love you, sunshine.”



