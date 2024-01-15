Famous BBNaija star Beatrice Nwaji surprises everyone on social media by revealing her young son for the very first time as she gets him ready for his boarding school stay.

The reality TV star who took part in the “Shine Ya Eye” edition of Big Brother Naija chronicles her tearful goodbye to her son.

Before leaving for the boarding school, Beatrice shared a heartfelt moment with her son Oji on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

She attached a heartfelt caption to the video:

“My little Oji now a boader. God protect you my precious son.”

In reaction, pejuamadi said: “This lady is really very reserved and private. No one knew she get big boy like this.”

peaceogoo opined: “She’s strong. Non of my kids is going there, you go to school in the morning and come back in the evening, we spend weekends and holidays together.”

prizlessgift wrote: “Ahhh non of my kids are going to any boarding school oooo ahhh make God no gree biko.”

jayne__sammymere said: “I went to a boarding school, but I can’t send my daughter there😩😩I go de miss here everyday, my mind no go even touch ground😩. With everything wey my eye see for boarding school, none of my kids will board😩.”

Watch the video below: