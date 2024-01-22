Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Ebuka Songs, surprised his parents with a brand new car, leaving them and his sister overwhelmed with joy.

The heartwarming news was shared by gmfgtv, a well-known gospel channel, on their official Instagram page.

According to the post, Ebuka Songs presented the car to his parents, and the excitement proved too much for his sister, who instantly fainted upon seeing the surprise.

It reads;

“Congratulations Singer Ebuka Songs. Gifted his parents a brand new car 🚘.

Omo the sister fainted when she saw the car.

You Are The Next In Line To Receive The Kind Of Miracle That Will Shock You🫵”

The accompanying photos captured the emotional moment perfectly. Ebuka’s parents were seen hugging each other, as they celebrated their new ride while his sister who fainted, wss seen on the ground.

See below:

ALSO READ:“I celebrate the priceless gift of life with joy and gladness” – Actress Eniola Ajao give thanks as she marks 41st birthday