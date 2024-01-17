Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Alexander Abolore Adegbola better known as 9ice turns 44 today and his wife, Sunkanmi has sweetly celebrated his birthday with powerful prayers.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sunkanmi shared lovely photos of her husband, the birthday boy and showered prayers on him.

She prayed for unending blessings and happiness, to find joy in the little things, and to always have a grateful heart. She prayed that he never lose sight of what truly matters in life and to always find reasons to smile.

In her words:

“Happy Birthday my love,

Heavenly Father, I pray that my husband is blessed with happiness on his birthday and every day of his life. Help him to find joy in the little things and to always have a grateful heart. May he never lose sight of what truly matters in life and may he always find reasons to smile. AMEN”.