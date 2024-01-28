Afropop Queen, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, celebrates husband Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, with a heartfelt note as he marks his 37th birthday.

Simi, took to her social media page in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, to wish her husband, Adekunle Gold, a happy birthday with a short note.

She wrote: “Happy birthday, oko mi @adekunleGOLD. You make loving you so worth it. I love you. 🥂 3 to Fordddyy.”

Fans, colleagues and well-wishers of the celebrity couple took to her comment section to wish Adekunle Gold a happy birthday.

See reactions below:

@asknurseaj: “Happy birthday @adekunleGOLD May God’s plan work in your life God bless you and keep you alive to keep on airing your good music.”



@jhuvincocey “Thought I wished this jhuvincoceyman happy birthday just of recent abi 1year don pass be that? Happy birthday to HIM.”

@EngrSalihuDanj1: “Happy birthday super star,wishing you long life,good health and more prosperity. Once more happy birthday and many more years ahead.”

@Adekpefinexx: “Simple Rich wife birthday post to her husband but the gift would do the rest. Poor girls go choke you wit write ups and send zero funds to your account. This should change, it’s 2024.”

@olaitan_5389: “For you to have posted this ehn your HUSBAND deserves it.”