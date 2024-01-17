A Nigerian blogger has exposed singer, Harrysong, asking his wife to have an abortion for supposedly giving birth to only girls, leaks chats of their marital conflicts.

The Blogger, widely known as Cutie Julls on Instagram shared the screenshots of the alleged chats between Harrysong and his wife.

In one of the chats, Harrysong was seen telling his wife to get rid of the pregnancy as he will no longer be responsible for a child from her.

Cutie Julls reported that the reason the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner doesn’t want the child is because the wife has been giving birth to only girls.

He asked her to use the N100K he gave her to prepare food for his grandmother to have the abortion.

Another chat showed the wife accusing Harrysong of having numerous side chicks, to which he admitted and claimed that they are way better than his wife.

Sharing the chats, the blogger wrote:

Dear Nigerians, please this is your celebrity, Harry Song asking his pregnant wife to go and abort the pregnancy she is carrying.

Saying she is a mother of girls because na only girls she dey born.

Just imagine o. He even says he will divorce the wife for getting pregnant because in his head, he has already concluded that the wife will give birth to a girl.

His wife is in the house with his mother whiles werey is in France.

I’m so livid and can’t type enough right now. Just let me calm down a bit.

Will upload more of his inhumane messages to his wife. All because the lady is pregnant with their 3rd child and he is saying he is sure it’s another girl. 🤦‍♀️

Harry Song, I have checked and there is evidence that your wife has cooked different meals and your grandma was eaten. Mr Mahn please leave this bad behaviour in 2023″

See photos below: