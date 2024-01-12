Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, has opined that being the only one that has money is not interesting.

The DMW record label boss is reportedly worth billions stated this via his Twitter (X) page on Friday, January 12.

Not long ago, the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker was nominated for the Grammy Awards for the first time since he became famous and was also billed to perform in the show as well.

Davido revealed that his greatest fear is having money alone without others.

On his Twitter page, he wrote:

“It’s boring having money by yourself…”

See post:

See how netizens reacted to his tweet below;

@GucciStarboi wrote: “Tap that money on my head & you’ll know it’s not boring”

@mafia30 said: “Thats why if anyone has money they have to put their friends on as well”

@Djemzykado asked: “U don make money from scratch? Because na your papa leave wealth for u”

@ManLikeIcey wrote: “Na why u dey ball your guys steady 👊🏽”

@dammiedammie35 suggested: “Let’s have it together boss”