Nigerian Skit maker, Nduka has showered praises on his Senior colleague, Mr Funny aka Sabinus as he lists everything he did for him.

According to him, he has been with the content creator for over two years and he has done so much for him.

Instead of giving small handouts (1000 naira) to him, Mr Funny readily provides “millions”.

Beyond financial support, Nduka says Sabinus has used his social media platforms to promote his work.

He said:

“I’ve been with Sabinus for over 2 years now. I’ve been going to school and acting skits with him and he has never given me 1000 naira. He rather gives me millions .

Sometimes I look at him and wonder what I did to deserve that . While in school I had no problems. Anytime him dey just ask me to paste Aza.

Sabinus uses his media handles to still push me, he makes everything easy for me.

Truth be told, only few people share their platforms with you without getting jealous.”

