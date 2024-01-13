A Nigerian bride from Imo state made headlines on social media when she flaunted the goods her soon-to-be husband brought to her compound as payment for the bride price.

The woman in the trending video demonstrated the process of making some food, such as mashed yam, along with fufu. Some of her family members were also included in the video.

The bride’s husband gave her a lot of stuff, including rice, yam, milk, Milo, sewing supplies, pricey luggage, and many other items.

Nikky: “He paid in full congratulations nnem.”

Somy’s_Hair_Clinic: “Congratulations to your Sis Am from Awgu too Umuhu to be precise.”

NDM: “Imo bride price is not much like that although my husband paid in cash.”

peace: “Oh Jesus. I tap from this to make my mum happy and leave long for me.”

Mhiz Abby: “this will be one of my testimonies in 2024 Amen.. congratulations baby.”

Nwa Mazi: “imo state dey learn work here, just look at. congratulations nne.”

Cupid: “To be clear. The husband paid for all this?”

Digital_Linda R: “Omo make my husband no run oo na 50 naira I Dey call bride price oo.”

Unusual_Fa8: “Later Ona go say imo state list cost oooo. Make Ona ride on ooo.”

##Jerry B##: “wati dey won use all this things do ,imo state why, you people for tell us say una won start business, this is only introduction oo.”

chisomokon245: “y some mumu saying imo state,it depends what u have,if have more u can double it.”

diana: “After some mumu will start saying imo state bride price is too much, just look at this one.”

