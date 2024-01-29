Daniel Regha, a controversial critic, has advised singer Lil Frosh on what his priorities should be amid the ongoing turmoil between him and his ex-girlfriend, Cute Gemini.

Lil Frosh came up about his former relationship over the weekend, stating that his ex-partner made false claims against him. In addition, he apologised to Davido, his former boss.

He refuted claims of physical abuse, merely acknowledging that he had once smacked her for disobeying his mother.

Lil Frosh posted images of his ex-girlfriend pleading with him to make amends, even though Davido accepted his apology and followed him back on Instagram.

However, Cute Gemini responded on Instagram, reaffirming her dedication to the truth and her refusal to allow anyone to intimidate or harass her.

Now, Daniel Regha pointed out that begging Davido for a second chance should be the least of priorities of Lil Frosh.

He advised him to get his ex-girlfriend, Cute Gemini arrested and sued for defamation of character since he has the necessary evidence to back up his story.

In his words: “Lil Frosh’s saga exposes a lot; But what’s the point of begging Davido for a second chance? That should be the least of his priorities right now. He should get the girl arrested & sue for defamation of character since he’s got evidence to backup his story. Let him take legal action first. Everything else can wait.”

SEE POST: