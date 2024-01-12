DJ Chicken, a controversial online personality, accuses musician Zlatan of attempting to exploit his fame as he seeks assistance from his fans.

The influencer was recently in the news for cursing Seyi Vibez for sending him a ‘little’ amount of money.

At the moment, he is accusing Zlatan of using his glory while alleging that the singer had already done so before.

He claims that because Zlatan dropped his hit song, ‘Zanku’ he blocked him and now wants to use his glory.

See some reactions below;

eniola___sarah asked: “But on a norms is this guy mentally okay??? Oga oooooo”

derickrose28 said: “If you feel this guy is setting himself up for beating,let’s talk sense to his head o cos he’s passing his boundaries at this point 🥴🤢”

mospuppi wrote: “If this guy is funny to you then you need to visit hospital”

amyxious_bubz reacted: “Zlatan return chicken glory ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

dee_toria asked: “Who are these people sef??”

larry_leo_ commented: “You and your fans don craze”

bishy.opeyemi said: “You’re in country filled with the likes of this guy, portable, Akpi, blessing ceo, the list goes on. And you want a normal life ?”

