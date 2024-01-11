The father of deceased talented singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has made a strong allegation against his son’s wife, Wunmi, and lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

During a recent interview with MAX FM Lagos, Mr Aloba, seeks public help, alleging that his life had been threatened by his daughter-in-law, Wunmi and her lawyers.

He claimed that he’s confused and doesn’t know where to live as Wunmi and Femi Falana were threatening his life.

He said that Wunmi had had threatened to kill him when she called him with an unknown number, noting that he recorded the conversation as proof.

He said:

“I want people to support me, the autopsy is going to be done by a private firm. I don’t know where to live, Wunmi and Femi Falana are threatening to eliminate me from the face of the earth. She called me with a strange number and threatened me; I recorded it and Falana is aware of this.”

Watch video below: