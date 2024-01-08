Hilda Baci, a famous record-breaking chef, shows off her mother’s gorgeous triplets while pondering on the large age gap they share.

Hilda Baci stole hearts in a recent Instagram story by presenting her mother’s lovely triplets, whom she is over 20 years older than.

The triplets, consisting of two girls and a boy aged five, stole the spotlight in their charming pink gowns and well-fitted outfits, causing the video to quickly gain popularity on social media.

“My mum decided to have triplets in my 20s. Now I have 3 kids. I’m 22yrs older y’all,” she captioned the video.

The video has since generated a wave of reactions as many of her fans with large age-gap between their siblings share their experience too.

Read reactions below;

user5222591476106 said: “My mum just had twins 😂, am 25btw . They are 9months now 😂.”

BOSSPHAVE ❤️ opined: “My mom gave birth to a toddler and I became her mom automatically no one in the street believes my mom birthed her so my name is now mom Zion 😂😂😂.”

Marisol🦋 reacted: “I’m 23 and my baby brother is 3 weeks old🥰.”

Raina Tee693 penned: “my mom had our last born when i was 21🤣🤣and she automatically becamemy first child, she’s 8 now and las las she followed me to my husband’s house 🤣.”

Watch the video below …