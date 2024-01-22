DJ Chicken, the popular disc jockey, is causing a stir on the internet after it is purported that he attempted to leave the country after dragging the legendary Afrobeats singer, Wizkid.

Recall that after DJ Chicken went on the internet and disrespectfully said to Wizkid that he was going to join his late mother in the afterlife.

He had been publicly shamed by many, and as a result, he lost his TikTok account as a result of the fury of fans who took offense at his handle.

In an online video, DJ Chicken is seen talking with some fans at the airport after they say he’s trying to “japa” the country.

In reactions, your_papa_first_son wrote: “Only if he run from this life hand go still touch him one day he can’t escape this when time reach we go microwave it for him”

oluwanifemi490 remarked: “Fc no de play you go collect beating if you still come back that statement to much”

ojikututu stated: “Where you Dey run go ? Hand go touch you 😂”

ola_richie2055 said: “Funny enough, he think say nah only Nigeria FC dae 😂😂 Eyah 😩😂”

Watch video below: