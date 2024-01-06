Christian Oliver, a famous actor from Hollywood, and his daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean Sea.

According reports, the sad incident happened on January 5, 2024, shortly after takeoff from a small island called Bequia in the Grenadines archipelago.

It was gathered that Christian Oliver, his two young daughters, Madita and Annik, and the pilot tragically passed away .

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Note that Oliver was 51 years old and had been in many movies and TV shows, like “Valkyrie” and “The Baby-Sitter’s Club.”

Beyond his on-screen presence, Oliver was a devoted and cherished father to his two daughters. He prioritized family time and actively fostered their interests and well-being.

