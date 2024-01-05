Social media critic, Daniel Regha has questioned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele following her record-breaking achievement at the box office.

Recall that the thespian’s movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grossed over a billion naira at the box office.

Funke Akindele set a record for the Nigerian film industry as the first ever Nollywood film to enter a billion naira even in a short period.

Hours after the news went viral, Daniel Regha took to his X platform to question Funke Akindele.

“Funke Akindele’s movie grossing over a billion naira at the box office is good news if true, but hope the cast & everyone who worked on the project were well-paid; Cos there have been cases where movies gross billions whereas the actors are paid peanuts. It’s also a good thing she l¤st the governorship election, she mightn’t have achieved this success if she was governing Lagos, (a job she clearly was n¤t fitted for).”

