Evangelist Ebuka Obi dismisses the concept of a prophetess praying for men and addressing them as a ‘error’ that must be remedied.

The founder of The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM) announced this at a recent church session held in his auditorium.

According to Evangelist Ebuka Obi who spoke in Igbo language, it is a berating practice for women who are prophetess to have spiritual authority over men in the church.

Ebuka further went into detail by mocking women for being unholy during their menstruation cycle and shouldn’t be anywhere near the altar or laying hands on men for prayer.

In a loose translation, he said in part, “How can a woman bleeding and wearing pad be laying hands on a man to pray for them while claiming they are Prophetesses, they are just women being disturbed by demons. Such error must be corrected.”

The video has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who lambasted him for being misogynistic while others defended him with the claim that the video was taken out of context to tarnish the image of the man of God.

Watch the video below;