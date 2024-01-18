Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has spoken out after her latest film, Malaika, was allegedly leaked online.

According to reports, Lagos police detained five people on Tuesday, January 16, in connection with the alleged piracy of Toyin Abraham’s most recent film, Malaika.

The actress in a recent post on her Instagram page stated that three days into the new year, her movie was leaked online.

Toyin Abraham stated that her team swung into immediate action to curb the situation.

Even at that, she noted that she was afraid and worried that another source might drop the movie.

She condemned the act and exhorted anyone uploading content or aiding and abetting by downloading illegally should stop.

Toyin Abraham wrote: “Three (3) days into the new year, my movie was leaked online. My team quickly moved into action and ensured it was curbed but even at that, I was afraid and worried that another source may drop the movie. Upon fishing further, I noticed these guys also pirate many other cinema movies, streaming, and even YouTube content. How can the creative industry grow when some elements stay in one corner to cause us pain and destroy our investment? Streaming is cutting down on spending because they can’t trust that they will make the numbers and get the required subscription because of piracy. For anyone uploading unlicensed content or even aiding and abetting by downloading illegally this is a call for you to stop. I thank my team, @filmoneng our distributor, AIG Idowu Owohunwa in Alagbon, CP Atayero, CSP Kayode Emmanuel, SP Idris Sarunmi, and their team members who traveled around the country to arrest the alleged culprits. If you are running a telegram or have a link to upload movies you have no rights over, your time is up, and the police will find you!”

