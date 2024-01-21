Superstar American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill is questions how South Africans and Nigerians received his music.

Meek Mill recalls doing a show in South Africa a few years ago and asked on the Twitter (X), if many people there play his music.

He asked: “Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back… how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?”

See netizens reactions below:

DANNY wrote: “The music you did with Davido where did you think the streams came from Oponu that’s why Nicki Minaj left you”

Rumani asked: “Oh you make music?”

DME said: “I don’t know about South Africa and Nigeria, but here in Namibia we take empty bottles to communicate with the ancestors and your music starts playing from the clouds.”

TIFE stated: “We all contribute money for Very Dark Man who flies to USA to listen and learn y’all songs, then he comes back to sing it for us.”