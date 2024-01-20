Controversial Nigerian skitmaker, Efe Oderhohwo, popularly known as Carter Efe, has said he has stopped doing certain things on social media since he became a father.

The record label boss revealed in an interview that fatherhood has upgraded his craft and made him stop dancing online while putting on only underwear.

In his words:

“I do things differently now because I am a dad. There are some things I did before that I don’t do again, such as posting videos of myself online dancing and wearing only boxers. It (fatherhood) has made me upgrade my craft. I also can’t keep doing the same things because people get tired with time.”

Carter Efe also stated that he’s not planning to separate his comedy from his music.

He said: “Music is a gift from God to me. When I came out with the ‘states and capital’ song, it went viral beyond my expectations. I know it is a funny song but then, I am a comedian. I usually obey my instincts. And, when I feel like it, I call another artiste. Music and comedy are not distinct for me, and I won’t be separating them.”