Popular Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has revealed how she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Mezie, with the help of her colleague, Stephanie Okereke Linus.

The seasoned actress, shared the story with her daughter, Mezie in an Instagram video on Tuesday, January 16, as she recounts the history of the camcorder her daughter was playing with.

Georgina Onuoha stated that she met Stephanie Okereke in the United States through her ex-husband, where Stephanie was studying at the New York film academy at the time, indicated that she was pregnant when she noticed her eating habit but she didn’t believe her till she took a pregnancy test.

Narrating the experience, she said:

“That camcorder is older than you, it is 17 years old. Let me tell you the story behind that camcorder. So Chigozie was barely seven months so we went to Hollywood Global, your dad had a programme there with some of the doctors there so I was meeting up with my colleague, Stephanie Okereke Linus.

“She was studying at the New York Film Academy in Hollywood so we met up after shooting movies in Nigeria, so we were talking, so she saw the way I was eating and she’s like ‘Girl you are just eating anyhow’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know’ and then she said ‘are you sure you are not pregnant?’ And I’m ‘nah’, so we went to her house and we did a test and I was pregnant with you.”